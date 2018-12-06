An Unmoving Frame

I began to notice
With fascination
Placing a moving object
Near the center of the frame
Tended to convince my mind’s eye
The object was no longer moving
With fascination
Placing a moving object
Near the center of the frame
Tended to convince my mind’s eye
The object was no longer moving
Tug Under the Last of the Sun
BC Ferries Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay
The Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
BC Ferries Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay
The Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017