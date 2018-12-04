Sliver of Light

A sliver of a whole
Adrift in a vast duskiness
Far removed
From this gentle Earth
I know something about you
But soon enough
So I want to thank you now
For the reminder to come
Adrift in a vast duskiness
Far removed
From this gentle Earth
Yes
I know something about you
Moon
But soon enough
The stars, and the Milky Way
So I want to thank you now
Moon
For the reminder to come
That I need not linger
In the dusk
Sliver Crescent
Bowen Island
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
