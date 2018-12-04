Crescent Sliver, Bowen Island, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Sliver of Light

A sliver of a whole
Adrift in a vast duskiness
Far removed
From this gentle Earth

Yes

I know something about you
Moon

But soon enough
The stars, and the Milky Way

So I want to thank you now
Moon

For the reminder to come
That I need not linger
In the dusk

Sliver Crescent
Bowen Island
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2017