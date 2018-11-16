Some things
Are not meant to be seen
Under a blue sky
In the full glare of the sun
Some things
Were born of the tempest
And their beauty lies
In the storm
Tempest Born
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018
Pix to Words has been a little gibbled of late. You may have experienced difficulty, from time to time, with pingbacks, comments and likes. I believe the troubles began when I attempted to install some plugins. I’ve just reverted to the original site (a process which took a few days) and those issues should now be resolved.
Please let me know if you’re still encountering weird site behaviour. Thanks!