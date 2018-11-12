Solemn Wonders

I share the long, shallow beach
With a few dozen souls
All of a demeanor
In their slow meander
Up and down the shoreline
Hands pocketed
They’re a beautiful sight
Here where nature runs her course
With a few dozen souls
All of a demeanor
In their slow meander
Up and down the shoreline
Hands pocketed
Shoulders hunched
Voices hushed
They’re a beautiful sight
These denizens of stormy weather
There’s a strength
In their solemn wonder
Here where nature runs her course
Indifferent to the human presence
While the humans revel quietly
In hers
Solemn Wonder
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018
48.7919313-125.156359