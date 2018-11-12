Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Solemn Wonders

Solemn Wonder, Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Park, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
I share the long, shallow beach
With a few dozen souls
All of a demeanor
In their slow meander
Up and down the shoreline

Hands pocketed
Shoulders hunched
Voices hushed

They’re a beautiful sight
These denizens of stormy weather
There’s a strength
In their solemn wonder

Here where nature runs her course
Indifferent to the human presence
While the humans revel quietly
In hers

Solemn Wonder
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018