Solemn Wonders

I share the long, shallow beachWith a few dozen soulsAll of a demeanorIn their slow meanderUp and down the shoreline

Hands pocketed

Shoulders hunched

Voices hushed

They’re a beautiful sight

These denizens of stormy weather

There’s a strength

In their solemn wonder

Here where nature runs her course

Indifferent to the human presence

While the humans revel quietly

In hers