Five Silos

Oh, this sun-burnished anvil of earthBeneath a steely skyFive silos, massiveDiminished in a forever landscapeOver which the trundlings of menAnd their machineryLeave ephemeral marksLingering only so longAs the labour which creates them

While I am but a moment’s reflection

An existential comma

In an expanse which cares not

That I think

Or that I think that I am

Not that I care

What the expanse thinks

Though I am glad that it is