Where it startsThere it endsThen we mustBegin again

Circle

Unbroken

The round

Complete

Then round

And round

And round

Again

Until I step

Upon a path

Some may say

Leads me astray

But here’s The Way

Not straight or curved

Without an end

Without a start

There I part

From bonds of life

From bonds of death

From these released

At one with all

My being, none

This is where

The circle ends