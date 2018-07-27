Where it starts
There it ends
Then we must
Begin again
Circle
Then round
Until I step
But here’s The Way
There I part
At one with all
There it ends
Then we must
Begin again
Circle
Unbroken
The round
Complete
Then round
And round
And round
Again
Until I step
Upon a path
Some may say
Leads me astray
But here’s The Way
Not straight or curved
Without an end
Without a start
There I part
From bonds of life
From bonds of death
From these released
At one with all
My being, none
This is where
The circle ends
Reflections
The Gateway Arch
St. Louis
Missouri, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1997