Reflections, Gateway Arch, St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America
Poetry, Olympus OM-2, Monuments
by Patrick Jennings

Where the Circle Ends

Where it starts
There it ends
Then we must
Begin again

Circle
Unbroken
The round
Complete

Then round
And round
And round
Again

Until I step
Upon a path
Some may say
Leads me astray

But here’s The Way
Not straight or curved
Without an end
Without a start

There I part
From bonds of life
From bonds of death
From these released

At one with all
My being, none
This is where
The circle ends

Reflections
The Gateway Arch
St. Louis
Missouri, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1997