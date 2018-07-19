Selfless Selfie In Between

I climb the stairs

Get turned around

Wonder which

Up or down

Light’s everywhere

Caught between

Transitioning

Where do I

Belong

Vintage Selfie

Food Services Building

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester

New York, United States of America, 1980

A bit of a whimsically poetic take on one of my photo projects while a first year student in the Photographic Arts and Sciences program at RIT. Excuse the quality of the scan. (No, that’s not dust on your screen.)