Selfless Selfie In Between

I climb the stairs
Get turned around
Wonder which
Up or down
Light’s everywhere
Caught between
Transitioning
Where do I
Belong
Vintage Selfie
Food Services Building
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester
New York, United States of America, 1980
A bit of a whimsically poetic take on one of my photo projects while a first year student in the Photographic Arts and Sciences program at RIT.
Excuse the quality of the scan. (No, that’s not dust on your screen.)