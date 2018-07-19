Fine Art, Olympus OM-2, Poetry, selfie
by Patrick Jennings

Selfless Selfie In Between

Vintage Selfie, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York, United States of America
I climb the stairs
Get turned around
Wonder which
Up or down
Light’s everywhere
Caught between
Transitioning
Where do I
Belong

Vintage Selfie
Food Services Building
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester
New York, United States of America, 1980
A bit of a whimsically poetic take on one of my photo projects while a first year student in the Photographic Arts and Sciences program at RIT.

Excuse the quality of the scan. (No, that’s not dust on your screen.)