Serrated Edge

I walk along serrated edgeJust beyond the tumult’s graspNot retreatingNor taking on the taskCaught between my courageAnd despairA darkness near envelopes me

So stop

Take stock

Find firm footing

And there turn

Full face

Into all that comes

Lick the salt

Upon my lips

And savour

All strange beauty

In the bitterness

In the buffeting

Accompanying

Chaos roar

Find the rhythm

Find in it, rhyme

Find the way

Down to the shore

Where havoc plays

And wrested out

My inner joy

Stand tall

Stand firm

Become a god

Shout out in to it

Face the demons down

Will them back

For the storm

Is naught but breeze

Whipped into frenzy

By a fearful mind

Now show it light

And strength of heart

Dispels the darkness

And all it wrought

Then in the calm

Which falls upon the shore

Remind the mind

See, what all you feared?

Was just a tale

You thought to tell

And take as real

When all along

My heart was true

Strong with spirit

Unconfused

Remember this

Next time the seas

Do rise

And crash upon a rocky shore

It’s in you, mind

But not in me