Serrated Edge

Just beyond the tumult’s grasp
Not retreating
Nor taking on the task
Caught between my courage
And despair
A darkness near envelopes me
So stop
Take stock
Find firm footing
And there turn
Full face
Into all that comes
Lick the salt
Upon my lips
And savour
All strange beauty
In the bitterness
In the buffeting
Accompanying
Chaos roar
Find the rhythm
Find in it, rhyme
Find the way
Down to the shore
Where havoc plays
And wrested out
My inner joy
Stand tall
Stand firm
Become a god
Shout out in to it
Face the demons down
Will them back
For the storm
Is naught but breeze
Whipped into frenzy
By a fearful mind
Now show it light
And strength of heart
Dispels the darkness
And all it wrought
Then in the calm
Which falls upon the shore
Remind the mind
See, what all you feared?
Was just a tale
You thought to tell
And take as real
When all along
My heart was true
Strong with spirit
Unconfused
Remember this
Next time the seas
Do rise
And crash upon a rocky shore
It’s in you, mind
But not in me
Amphitrite Point
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017