Neither Princess nor Prince… but, Love

If this were the end of the world
I would still have to sail
Beyond the horizon
To be worthy of your love
He laughed
But couldn’t hold the moment
She laughed
I would still have to sail
Beyond the horizon
To be worthy of your love
She said
He laughed
Then leaned down to kiss her
Stern, she held him off
I’m not worthy yet
But couldn’t hold the moment
As he searched her eyes
She laughed
Pulled him to her
And kissed him
Hard
Couple in Silhouette
Amphitrite Point
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017