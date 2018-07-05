Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Neither Princess nor Prince… but, Love

Love in Silhouette, Amphitrite Point, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
If this were the end of the world
I would still have to sail
Beyond the horizon
To be worthy of your love

She said

He laughed
Then leaned down to kiss her

Stern, she held him off

I’m not worthy yet

But couldn’t hold the moment
As he searched her eyes

She laughed
Pulled him to her
And kissed him

Hard

Taken during travels, 2017