Jasper Butterfly

Over JasperWhere sunset meets the alpenglowAmber mingles with the violet and indigo

Here am I

On the cusp of the sky

While far below

Rivers and life

In endless flow

Reminding myself

Of the importance

Of even one small voice

In the tide of events

Like the butterfly

In Beijing

I flutter

Back down to the valley

Where I ride the flow

Singing

From the depth of my soul

We is what defines

Each of us

Not you or I

Nor us and them

Love is the only right

Hate the only wrong

Everything else

Flows from there

The dignity

And sanctity

Of life

Demands

The grace

Generosity

Compassion

And kindness

Of every living being

Offered

To every other living being