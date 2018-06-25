Jasper Butterfly

Over Jasper
Where sunset meets the alpenglow
Amber mingles with the violet and indigo
Here am I
Reminding myself
Like the butterfly
We is what defines
The dignity
Here am I
On the cusp of the sky
While far below
Rivers and life
In endless flow
Reminding myself
Of the importance
Of even one small voice
In the tide of events
Like the butterfly
In Beijing
I flutter
Back down to the valley
Where I ride the flow
Singing
From the depth of my soul
We is what defines
Each of us
Not you or I
Nor us and them
Love is the only right
Hate the only wrong
Everything else
Flows from there
The dignity
And sanctity
Of life
Demands
The grace
Generosity
Compassion
And kindness
Of every living being
Offered
To every other living being
Where Sunset Meets the Alpenglow
Jasper
From Jasper Sky Tram
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017