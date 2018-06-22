The violet
Behind my eyes
Followed on
The indigo
Which followed still
The cobalt blue
Where once was just
Obsidian
From the black
Behind my eyes
Followed on
The indigo
Which followed still
The cobalt blue
Where once was just
Obsidian
From the black
My spirit rose
Found the path
Where current flows
The energy
Connects us all
And me to me
The deepest part
I come to know
In violet light
Is bathed
Violet
Devils Marbles Sunset
Northern Territory, Australia
Devils Marbles Sunset
Northern Territory, Australia
Taken during travels, 1994