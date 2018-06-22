Landscape, Poetry, Ricoh RF 500
by Patrick Jennings

Violet

Violet, Devils Marbles, Northern Territory, Australia
The violet
Behind my eyes
Followed on
The indigo
Which followed still
The cobalt blue
Where once was just
Obsidian

From the black
My spirit rose
Found the path
Where current flows
The energy
Connects us all
And me to me
The deepest part
I come to know
In violet light
Is bathed

Violet
Devils Marbles Sunset
Northern Territory, Australia

Taken during travels, 1994