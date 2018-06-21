Where the filtered sun
Casts mountains blue
Across this deepest valley
Beyond a distant shore
The clouds so busy gathering
While here the skies so clear
But there I know she waits for me
I feel the heat
A desire
Yet in it no small pleasure, thus
Climb down, then sail, then climb again
Enwrapped within her arms
Perhaps by then the rain will come
Reverberant charms upon the tin
In rivulets down window pane
Lay with her in such sweet refrain
Flames crackling in the hearth
I feel the heat
Hot on my flesh
Alas it’s but the sun
It fuels a fire
Within my heart
Upon this rocky bluff
A dream, wish, fantasy
A desire
Unfulfilled
Yet in it no small pleasure, thus
I linger in its thrill
Beyond the Mountains Blue
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Gondola
Squamish
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
