Where the filtered sunCasts mountains blueAcross this deepest valleyBeyond a distant shoreThe clouds so busy gatheringWhile here the skies so clear

But there I know she waits for me

Climb down, then sail, then climb again

Enwrapped within her arms

Perhaps by then the rain will come

Reverberant charms upon the tin

In rivulets down window pane

Lay with her in such sweet refrain

Flames crackling in the hearth

I feel the heat

Hot on my flesh

Alas it’s but the sun

It fuels a fire

Within my heart

Upon this rocky bluff

A dream, wish, fantasy

A desire

Unfulfilled

Yet in it no small pleasure, thus

I linger in its thrill