Picasso in Chicago

In a square

Of ramrod straight

Reaching for the sky

A cross high in the heavens

The people gather

In respite

For lunch and chatter

For solitude of thought

Beneath a steely gaze

Realized by mind

Unenamoured of the box

And so dwelt well outside it



Daley Plaza

Chicago

Illinois, United States of America Picasso, UntitledDaley PlazaChicagoIllinois, United States of America Taken during travels, 1997