Picasso in Chicago

In a square
Of ramrod straight
Reaching for the sky
A cross high in the heavens
The people gather
In respite
For lunch and chatter
For solitude of thought
Beneath a steely gaze
Realized by mind
Unenamoured of the box
And so dwelt well outside it
Picasso, Untitled
Daley Plaza
Chicago
Illinois, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1997