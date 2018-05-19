Rock and Sky and Sea, Howe Sound, Britannia Beach, British Columbia, Canada
by Patrick Jennings

Rock to Sea to Sky

From rock to rock
Across the sea
Beneath the sky

The rugged land
A windward lee

And as the ripples
Lap the shore
The air, it riffles
Through my hair

Now calm descends
Upon my brow

My heart
In gentle rhythm
With the waves

Sun warms my face
This life like art

No better hand
Could wield a brush
Paint such perfection
On my soul

Rock and Sea and Sky
Howe Sound
Britannia Beach
British Columbia, Canada, 2016