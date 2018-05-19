Rock to Sea to Sky

From rock to rock
Across the sea
Beneath the sky
The rugged land
And as the ripples
Now calm descends
My heart
Sun warms my face
No better hand
Across the sea
Beneath the sky
The rugged land
A windward lee
And as the ripples
Lap the shore
The air, it riffles
Through my hair
Now calm descends
Upon my brow
My heart
In gentle rhythm
With the waves
Sun warms my face
This life like art
No better hand
Could wield a brush
Paint such perfection
On my soul
Rock and Sea and Sky
Howe Sound
Britannia Beach
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
