Diving Deep

Insight always delves
Deeper than my immediate grasp
Like a sign with clearly printed letters
Arranged as enigmatic words
While a mystery
Perfectly perceived
Remains a mystery
But must wait for its feathers to dry
Before it can fly again
Signs and Cormorants
English Bay
From Jericho Pier
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada,
