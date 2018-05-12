Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Diving Deep

Signs and Cormorants, English Bay, From Jericho Pier, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Insight always delves
Deeper than my immediate grasp
Like a sign with clearly printed letters
Arranged as enigmatic words

While a mystery
Perfectly perceived
Remains a mystery

The cormorant dives deep
But must wait for its feathers to dry

Before it can fly again

Signs and Cormorants
English Bay
From Jericho Pier
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada,