In magic hour’s
Golden glow
She tucks them gently
Into rustling sheets
Already deep
In slumber’s keep
A loving kiss
Upon each brow
Then turns away
Though not without
A backward glance
A silent sigh
She carries
With her
Into night
The peaceful sleep
Of innocents
Golden glow
She tucks them gently
Into rustling sheets
Already deep
In slumber’s keep
A loving kiss
Upon each brow
Then turns away
Though not without
A backward glance
A silent sigh
She carries
With her
Into night
The peaceful sleep
Of innocents
Tugboat and Log Booms
Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
Pacific Spirit Regional Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2016