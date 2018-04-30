Nature’s Afterglow

Is it aftermath
Or afterglow
When the storm is past
And the sun sinks low
Behind scattering clouds
Reflected in calming waves
I suppose
And the storm?
It is a matter of perspective
As most extreme conditions are
So I tend to see the glow
And the storm?
Nature’s petit mort
Frank Island Sunset
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017