Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Nature’s Afterglow

Frank Island Sunset, Chesterman Beach, Tofino, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Is it aftermath
Or afterglow
When the storm is past
And the sun sinks low
Behind scattering clouds
Reflected in calming waves

I suppose
It is a matter of perspective
As most extreme conditions are
So I tend to see the glow

And the storm?
Nature’s petit mort

Frank Island Sunset
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017