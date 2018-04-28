Poetry, Canon 5D Mark II, Art
by Patrick Jennings

Lines & Words

Stormtrooper Street Art, Blood Alley, Downtown Eastside, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
I love

how a brush stroke
or a phrase
can create

an icon

how few lines
or words
are required

to tell a story

and how every story
and every icon
means something different

to everyone

Even these words
that are my words
become your words

the moment you read them

Stormtrooper Street Art
Blood Alley
Vancouver Downtown Eastside
British Columbia, Canada, 2015
For Lines, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.