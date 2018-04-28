Lines & Words

I love
how a brush stroke
how few lines
and how every story
Even these words
or a phrase
can create
an icon
or words
are required
to tell a story
and every icon
means something different
to everyone
that are my words
become your words
the moment you read them
Stormtrooper Street Art
Blood Alley
Vancouver Downtown Eastside
British Columbia, Canada, 2015
For Lines, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.