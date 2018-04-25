Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Winnowing

Bryce Canyon Fire, Hoodoos, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, United States of America
Armies are not raised
From the masses
But rather winnowed
With fear and anger
And the will toward violence
The way rain and runoff
Separates the stones
From the sediment

Hoodoo Sunrise
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1995

For Prolific, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.