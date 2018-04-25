Armies are not raised
From the masses
But rather winnowed
With fear and anger
And the will toward violence
The way rain and runoff
Separates the stones
From the sediment
From the masses
But rather winnowed
With fear and anger
And the will toward violence
The way rain and runoff
Separates the stones
From the sediment
Hoodoo Sunrise
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah, United States of America
Bryce Canyon National Park
Utah, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1995
For Prolific, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.