For Earth Day

When the moon and planets align

In the darkness that is not yet night

I am reminded that this home

This Earth

Is one preciously small orb

In a vastness sporadically dotted

With preciously small orbs

An infinitesimal in the infinite

Just like me

And I rejoice

In just how perfect that is

Mars, Venus, Moon and Earth

Over Howe Sound

From the Sea to Sky Highway

Near Lions Bay

British Columbia, Canada, 2017