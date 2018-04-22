Howe Sound Sunset, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

For Earth Day

When the moon and planets align
In the darkness that is not yet night
I am reminded that this home
This Earth
Is one preciously small orb
In a vastness sporadically dotted
With preciously small orbs
An infinitesimal in the infinite
Just like me
And I rejoice
In just how perfect that is

Mars, Venus, Moon and Earth
Over Howe Sound
From the Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada, 2017