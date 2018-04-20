Such prolific builders we

Who raze an endless stand of trees

Erecting concrete towers in their place

With geometric rigour lacking nature’s grace

We sunder her, retrain our eyes to see



From Woodwards Building

For Prolific , the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge The view from the Woodward Building’s top floor, an iconic Vancouver structure. Facing west, with about a 270 degree panorama.