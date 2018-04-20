Landscape, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

Builders We

Vancouver and Harbour, From Woodward's Building, British Columbia, Canada
Such prolific builders we
Who raze an endless stand of trees
Erecting concrete towers in their place
With geometric rigour lacking nature’s grace
We sunder her, retrain our eyes to see
Vancouver
From Woodwards Building
British Columbia, Canada

On location for Motive, Season 3, 2014

For Prolific, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.

The view from the Woodward Building’s top floor, an iconic Vancouver structure. Facing west, with about a 270 degree panorama.