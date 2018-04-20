Such prolific builders we
Who raze an endless stand of trees
Erecting concrete towers in their place
With geometric rigour lacking nature’s grace
We sunder her, retrain our eyes to see
Vancouver
From Woodwards Building
British Columbia, Canada
On location for Motive, Season 3, 2014
For Prolific, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.
The view from the Woodward Building’s top floor, an iconic Vancouver structure. Facing west, with about a 270 degree panorama.