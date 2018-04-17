Come away with meI will let you beWhoever you wish to be

He doesn’t love you

Who would limit you

To who you are now

He does not love you

Who would have you

All to himself

That is not love

But the need of love

As if you are a fetish

Come away with me

And I will let you love

Whomever you want to love

Because I love

That you want

More than just me

It would be enough

To know

You loved yourself best

It would be enough

To know

Who you loved most, next