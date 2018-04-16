This little buoy
Between the rocks
Bobs and clangs
In gentle swells
A narrow draft
At night
Green on the port
‘Tween reef and land
One red one green
The channel marked
At night
Her light
Bright green
Is seen
Green on the port
To find the port
Green to starboard
Then sail the seas
This little buoy
Between the rocks
Its bell my song
For sev’ral nights
This Little Buoy
Melfort Bell
Carolina Channel
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018