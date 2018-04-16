Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

This Little Buoy

This Little Buoy, Melfort Bell, Carolina Channel, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
This little buoy
Between the rocks
Bobs and clangs
In gentle swells

A narrow draft
‘Tween reef and land
One red one green
The channel marked

At night
Her light
Bright green
Is seen

Green on the port
To find the port
Green to starboard
Then sail the seas

This little buoy
Between the rocks
Its bell my song
For sev’ral nights

This Little Buoy
Melfort Bell
Carolina Channel
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018