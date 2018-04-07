I the Sun; You the Moon

I wonder at you

Lapping at the shores

Of my consciousness

The light sussuru of wavelets

Tumbling onto the beach

A constant presence

Only noticed

When I turn my mind to you

And I realize

You’re always there

A tide

In constant ebb and flow

As I live in the world of the sun

And you the moon

In each other’s gravity

Yet destined to be apart

But for brief moments

Sharing the sky

Or the infrequent eclipse

When we align

And become one



Gibsons

Strait of Georgia

Sunshine Coast

British Columbia, Canada Moon and SunsetGibsonsStrait of GeorgiaSunshine CoastBritish Columbia, Canada Taken during travels, 2017

It is not the beautiful sunset which makes me smile , but the thought of her its beauty and perfection induces, her presence it invokes.