Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Celestial Dream

Celestial and Terrestrial Meet, Near Lions Bay, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Where celestial
And terrestrial
Meet

Glory Falls
Once

Too soon fades to black

Though quick enough to rise
again

The gloried swell
To consciousnes
From dream

Cresent
Howe Sound
Near Lions Bay
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
Few moments of solitude bring a more powerful smile to my being than the transition between day and night on Howe Sound. For the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.