Celestial Dream

Where celestial
And terrestrial
Meet
Glory Falls
Though quick enough to rise
The gloried swell
And terrestrial
Meet
Glory Falls
Once
Too soon fades to black
Though quick enough to rise
again
The gloried swell
To consciousnes
From dream
Cresent
Howe Sound
Near Lions Bay
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
Few moments of solitude bring a more powerful smile to my being than the transition between day and night on Howe Sound. For the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.