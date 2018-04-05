There’s a little black cloudIn the sky tonightBetween the setting sunAnd the bright moonlightThere’s an indigo rushAs blood and ochre fightAnd the sea is becalmedBeneath the mountains might

I have stood here before

In this sundown pain

And the stars still to come

After the planets reign

With the world writ so large

I feel my being wane

Falling deep into grace

I sing the next refrain