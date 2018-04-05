There’s a little black cloud
In the sky tonight
Between the setting sun
And the bright moonlight
There’s an indigo rush
As blood and ochre fight
And the sea is becalmed
Beneath the mountains might
I have stood here before
In the sky tonight
Between the setting sun
And the bright moonlight
There’s an indigo rush
As blood and ochre fight
And the sea is becalmed
Beneath the mountains might
I have stood here before
In this sundown pain
And the stars still to come
After the planets reign
With the world writ so large
I feel my being wane
Falling deep into grace
I sing the next refrain
Little Black Cloud
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017