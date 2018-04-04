While others gaze
Upon low lying sun
I turn my eye
Unto opposing sky
And glory in
The subtler shades
Which vibrance
Though far less pronounced
Such bare honest glow
With its gracious tones
In soft pastel
Restrained
Does not shout out
But whispers clear
“I am a sight
Held no less dear”
Eastern Glow
Gibsons
Sunshine Coast
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
For Rise/Set, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.