Eastern Glow

While others gaze

Upon low lying sun

I turn my eye

Unto opposing sky

And glory in

The subtler shades

Which vibrance

Though far less pronounced

Such bare honest glow

With its gracious tones

In soft pastel

Restrained

Does not shout out

But whispers clear

“I am a sight

Held no less dear”



Gibsons

Sunshine Coast

Strait of Georgia

