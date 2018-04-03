Making time
Across a wide flat land
Sky burnished amber
Prairie icons
Punctuate the horizon
In a place of
Simplest existence
Simple and hard
And I drive on
Rangeland Sunset
Near Alanreed
US Route 66
Texas, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1997
For Rise/Set, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.