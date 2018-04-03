Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Rangeland Sunset

Rangeland Sunset, Alanreed, Texas, United States of America
Making time
Across a wide flat land
Sky burnished amber
Prairie icons
Punctuate the horizon
In a place of
Simplest existence
Simple and hard
And I drive on

Rangeland Sunset
Near Alanreed
US Route 66
Texas, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1997

For Rise/Set, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.