Left behindAs if detritusLike pilingsRising fromThe ocean depthsStripped of the planksWhich gave them causeStill, pretty theyBeneath their grey tormentSo to offerWeathered wise remark

Reach for the sky

Stand proud

And straight

Find new intent

If naught for aught

But to be seen

Standing here

Survivor still

Where some may fail

Yet I remain