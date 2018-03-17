Ocean of Calm, Porteau Cove Provincial Park, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Ocean of Calm

The serenity
Of the shoreline
With the mist
And the clouds
An ocean of calm
Like a breath
And a sigh

Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
I’d rather be… driving. Almost anywhere. But, especially, along a rugged shoreline. A highway bracketed by steep mountains and the sea.