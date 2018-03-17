The serenity
Of the shoreline
With the mist
And the clouds
An ocean of calm
Like a breath
And a sigh
Of the shoreline
With the mist
And the clouds
An ocean of calm
Like a breath
And a sigh
Ocean of Calm
Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
I’d rather be… driving. Almost anywhere. But, especially, along a rugged shoreline. A highway bracketed by steep mountains and the sea.