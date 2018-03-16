Missing the Sea

It’s a funny thing
That I live just one block
From the ocean
Often times smell the salt
And the tide
Through an open window
And yet
I miss the sea
An urban inlet
Is not a wide sandy beach
On a limitless sea
With breakers vaulting salt spray
Into the atmosphere
Tug Boat Sunset
Burrard Inlet
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2015
The photograph was taken from a small public park literally just a block from my apartment.