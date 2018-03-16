Landscape, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

Missing the Sea

tugboat on amber seas, burrard inlet, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.jpg
It’s a funny thing
That I live just one block
From the ocean
Often times smell the salt
And the tide
Through an open window

And yet
I miss the sea

An urban inlet
Is not a wide sandy beach
On a limitless sea
With breakers vaulting salt spray
Into the atmosphere

Tug Boat Sunset
Burrard Inlet
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2015
The photograph was taken from a small public park literally just a block from my apartment.