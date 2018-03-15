Eye check my ego
Eye check my arrogance
Eye look in the mirror
Eye reflect on my deeds, on my actions
I is a thing
So I become eye
Eye check my arrogance
Eye look in the mirror
Remind myself to look away
So eye can see the me who is
Rather than the me who is seen
Eye reflect on my deeds, on my actions
Measure them against my ideals, my beliefs
I is a thing
Which cannot see
Beyond the shell
Which houses I
So I become eye
To see beyond
And to peer deep
Deep deep within
Painting in Shop Window
Kimprints
Gastown
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2015
Kimprints
Gastown
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2015