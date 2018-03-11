Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Daybreak

Himalaya Foothills Sunrise VI, Kunjapuri Devi Temple, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
Gently
I enter the day
Warming slowly
To the light
The birdsong
The clackety rumbling
Of footfalls and engines
Outside the window
As existence draws me back
Into being

Though, really
I could do with a few more hours
Of non-being

Taken during travels, 2017