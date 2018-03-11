Gently
I enter the day
Warming slowly
To the light
The birdsong
The clackety rumbling
Of footfalls and engines
Outside the window
As existence draws me back
Into being
Though, really
I enter the day
Warming slowly
To the light
The birdsong
The clackety rumbling
Of footfalls and engines
Outside the window
As existence draws me back
Into being
Though, really
I could do with a few more hours
Of non-being
Himalayan Foothills Sunrise VI
Kunjapuri Devi Temple
Rishikesh
Uttarakhand, India
Taken during travels, 2017