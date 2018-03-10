Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

The Holy Ganga

Mother and Daughters II, Ganges River (Ganga), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
There are waters in this world
I would not so much
As dip a toe in
I am thinking

As a mother purifies herself
In the waters of the holy Ganga
While her daughters prepare
To leap in, yet again

My thoughts on the water
Detract not at all
From the beauty
Of this moment

The Holy Ganga
The Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2017

For Story, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.