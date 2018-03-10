There are waters in this world
I would not so much
As dip a toe in
I am thinking
As a mother purifies herself
My thoughts on the water
I would not so much
As dip a toe in
I am thinking
As a mother purifies herself
In the waters of the holy Ganga
While her daughters prepare
To leap in, yet again
My thoughts on the water
Detract not at all
From the beauty
Of this moment
The Holy Ganga
The Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
The Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017
For Story, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.