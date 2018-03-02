Possibilities
The ways of being
I cannot comprehend
Exploring the infinity
The ways of being
I cannot comprehend
Exploring the infinity
Beyond my ken
What I love most about existence
Fire and the Boy
The Ganga (Ganges River)
Dashashwamedh Ghat
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
The Ganga (Ganges River)
Dashashwamedh Ghat
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017
Every night at Dashashwamedh Ghat, on the banks of the Ganges river, priests perform the rite of Aarti, a ceremony of fire and gift to Shiva, the patron God of Varanasi. Five men brandish smoke and fire in a kind of ritual dance.
Meanwhile, this young boy converts his daytime shop to a stage, and performs the identical ritual, in identical dress, with identical props, with flawless precision.
I learned so very little about Hinduism over the month I was in India. It is such an unfamiliar realm.
Out of this World, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.