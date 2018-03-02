Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

The Infinity Beyond My Ken

Fire and the Boy, The Ganga (Ganges River), Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India copy
Possibilities
The ways of being
I cannot comprehend

Exploring the infinity
Beyond my ken

What I love most about existence

Fire and the Boy
The Ganga (Ganges River)
Dashashwamedh Ghat
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2017

Every night at Dashashwamedh Ghat, on the banks of the Ganges river, priests perform the rite of Aarti, a ceremony of fire and gift to Shiva, the patron God of Varanasi. Five men brandish smoke and fire in a kind of ritual dance.

Meanwhile, this young boy converts his daytime shop to a stage, and performs the identical ritual, in identical dress, with identical props, with flawless precision.

I learned so very little about Hinduism over the month I was in India. It is such an unfamiliar realm.

Out of this World, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.