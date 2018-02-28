A Path So Well Lit

Sometimes the path
Is so well lit
With little thought
I follow it
And then it ends
Sometimes pretty
I’ve learned to love
Then from the places
And then it ends
So I arrive
At places
Unexpected
Sometimes dour
Sometimes ugly
Sometimes flowered
I’ve learned to love
The destination
As much the path
Which brought me there
Where paths end
A new path opens
To another end
A Path So Brightly Lit
Over Lynn Manor
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada
Taken on location for The Magicians, 2016
A response to Out of this World, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.