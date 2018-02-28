Mood, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

A Path So Well Lit

a path so well lit, Over Lynn Manor, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
Sometimes the path
Is so well lit
With little thought
I follow it

And then it ends
So I arrive
At places
Unexpected

Sometimes pretty
Sometimes dour
Sometimes ugly
Sometimes flowered

I’ve learned to love
The destination
As much the path
Which brought me there

Then from the places
Where paths end
A new path opens
To another end

A Path So Brightly Lit
Over Lynn Manor
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada

Taken on location for The Magicians, 2016

A response to Out of this World, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.