Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Black and White Tusk

Black and White Tusk, Near Whistler, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Oh, this once molten heart
Heat like the sun
Once burned within

Now hardened black
In icy shroud

Ironic white

Black and White Tusk
Near Whistler
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
Black Tusk is the once molten core of an ancient and now extinct volcano. Over eons, the cinder cone has slowly worn away, revealing the now blackened basalt core.

Just another stop along the Sea to Sky Highway for this tour-guide.