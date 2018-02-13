Oh, this once molten heart
Heat like the sun
Once burned within
Now hardened black
In icy shroud
Ironic white
Black and White Tusk
Near Whistler
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
Black Tusk is the once molten core of an ancient and now extinct volcano. Over eons, the cinder cone has slowly worn away, revealing the now blackened basalt core.
Just another stop along the Sea to Sky Highway for this tour-guide.