by Patrick Jennings

Selling Something to Someone

Someone Selling Something, Banks of the Ganges River, Kashi (Old Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh, India
It is said
Anywhere you stand in China
You will see at least
One more human being
And that is (mostly) true

But I noticed
Anywhere I stood in India
I could see someone
Selling something
To someone else

Taken during travels, 2017