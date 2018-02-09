It is said
Anywhere you stand in China
You will see at least
One more human being
And that is (mostly) true
Anywhere I stood in India
I could see someone
Selling something
To someone else
Selling Something
On the banks of the Ganges River
Kashi (Old Varanasi)
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017