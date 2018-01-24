Whispers of the Dead

The dead don’t speak

Or so it’s said

But I have heard the whispers

From beyond the grave



Muslim Cemetery

Between Aksu and Kashgar

Taklamakan Desert

Xinjiang Autonomous Region

