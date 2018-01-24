Whispers of the Dead

The dead don’t speak
Or so it’s said
But I have heard the whispers
From beyond the grave
Death and Deliverance
Muslim Cemetery
Between Aksu and Kashgar
Taklamakan Desert
Xinjiang Autonomous Region
The People’s Republic of China
Taken during travels, 1998
