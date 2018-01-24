Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Whispers of the Dead

Death and Deliverance, Taklamakan Desert, Aksu to Kashgar, Xinjiang, China
The dead don’t speak
Or so it’s said
But I have heard the whispers
From beyond the grave

Death and Deliverance
Muslim Cemetery
Between Aksu and Kashgar
Taklamakan Desert
Xinjiang Autonomous Region
The People’s Republic of China

Taken during travels, 1998

Inspired by the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge, which is Silence.