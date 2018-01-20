Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

No more than an Island

No More Than An Island, Frank Island, Chesterman Beach, Tofino, British Columbia, Canada
I am but a man
No more than an Island
In space and time

An Island without shoreline
Whose only boundary is infinity

The same Island that is every other being
Who has ever existed
Who will ever exist

I am but a Man
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017