I am but a man
No more than an Island
In space and time
An Island without shoreline
The same Island that is every other being
No more than an Island
In space and time
An Island without shoreline
Whose only boundary is infinity
The same Island that is every other being
Who has ever existed
Who will ever exist
I am but a Man
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017