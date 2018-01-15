As evening comes
Even as the land goes dark and grey
An added vibrance
Reminds me
The days a little brighter
All for reasons
No simple explanation
To the sky
Of your presence
The days a little brighter
The nights a little lighter
My life a little better
I cannot comprehend
But a simple truth
My life a little better
Vibrance in the Sky
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017