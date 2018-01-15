Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Presence

Vibrance in the Sky, Frank Island and Lennard Island Lighthouse, Chesterman Beach, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
As evening comes
Even as the land goes dark and grey

An added vibrance
To the sky

Reminds me
Of your presence

The days a little brighter
The nights a little lighter

My life a little better

All for reasons
I cannot comprehend

No simple explanation
But a simple truth

My life a little better

Vibrance in the Sky
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017