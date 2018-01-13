Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Gathering Friends

Gathering of Friends, Amphitrite Lighthouse, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
A gathering of friends
Where the storm blows
Driving intermittent rains
And waves against
The rocky shore
A lighthouse anchoring
Reason for the foray
Destination for the day

Still
The best moments
Gathered in little circles
Words and laughter exchanged
While the stormy world
Just falls away

A Gathering
Amphitrite Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Islannd
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017