Gathering Friends

A gathering of friends
The best moments
Gathered in little circles
Words and laughter exchanged
While the stormy world
Just falls away
A Gathering
Amphitrite Lighthouse
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Islannd
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017