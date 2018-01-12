The wave rolls and rolls and rolls
Having crested well out to sea
Up the long, shallow beach
Never with much force
Foamy leading edge
Receding again
Leaving in its path a
Losing momentum
Energy fading
It hangs
Still
Just
A moment
Then fades
Gaining momentum
Shining patina on sand
Awaiting the incoming wave
Already bound for the tide line
Waves
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017