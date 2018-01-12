Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Waves

Waves, Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Park, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada II
The wave rolls and rolls and rolls
Having crested well out to sea
Up the long, shallow beach
Never with much force

Foamy leading edge
Losing momentum

Energy fading

It hangs

Still

Just

A moment

Then fades

Receding again
Gaining momentum

Leaving in its path a
Shining patina on sand
Awaiting the incoming wave
Already bound for the tide line

Waves
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017