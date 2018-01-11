Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Unexpected Light

Amphitrite Lighthouse, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Sometimes
The light I seek
Is not to be found
Emanating from the elegant spire
Tradition expects
But from a plain, squat block
On a blackened beach

No matter
It is still the light
And the unexpected source
Offers additional insight

I open my heart and mind
To the abundance
Of possibility

Taken during travels, 2017