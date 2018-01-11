Unexpected Light

Sometimes
The light I seek
Is not to be found
Emanating from the elegant spire
Tradition expects
But from a plain, squat block
On a blackened beach
No matter
I open my heart and mind
The light I seek
Is not to be found
Emanating from the elegant spire
Tradition expects
But from a plain, squat block
On a blackened beach
No matter
It is still the light
And the unexpected source
Offers additional insight
I open my heart and mind
To the abundance
Of possibility
Amphitrite Lighthouse
Amphitrite Point
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017