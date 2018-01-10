The Retreat

She retreatedNot because the wavesHad come perilously closeNor because the windMade it difficult to stand

She retreated because she had come

To feel the tumult of the ocean

To feel the battering of the wind

To feel the beauty of violence

Without consciousness

This is why she came here

And for a while

It was beautiful

And calming

But the rain came

Spattering drops

Running down her cheeks

Salty with sea spray

When she licked her lips

They tasted just like tears

She was reminded of the pain

Of the betrayal

And of the cold in his eyes

So she retreated

She ran

With no where to run to

She ran