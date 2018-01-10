She retreated
Not because the waves
Had come perilously close
Nor because the wind
Made it difficult to stand
She retreated because she had come
Without consciousness
But the rain came
She was reminded of the pain
So she retreated
Not because the waves
Had come perilously close
Nor because the wind
Made it difficult to stand
She retreated because she had come
To feel the tumult of the ocean
To feel the battering of the wind
To feel the beauty of violence
Without consciousness
This is why she came here
And for a while
It was beautiful
And calming
But the rain came
Spattering drops
Running down her cheeks
Salty with sea spray
When she licked her lips
They tasted just like tears
She was reminded of the pain
Of the betrayal
And of the cold in his eyes
So she retreated
She ran
With no where to run to
She ran
The Retreat
Amphitrite Point
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Amphitrite Point
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017