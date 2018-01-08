Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Threatening Weather

Stormy Crossing, Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo, Queen of Cowichan, BC Ferries, Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Canada
Windswept ragged
Choppy sea
Islands recede
Occluded grey
Splattered raindrops
Penetrate me

Though I flinch
In a fusillade
Of wind and rain
I stay on deck

Deep breath

Gather myself
Stand firm
Let the wind
Drive the rain
Across my face
Unblinking
As the ferry
Rolls and lists

Because
Damn!

Black and grey
Bruised and raw
Threatening weather

Ain’t this
Beautiful!

Threatening Weather
Queen of Cowichan
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo
BC Ferries
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017