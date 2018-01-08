Windswept ragged
Choppy sea
Islands recede
Occluded grey
Splattered raindrops
Penetrate me
Though I flinch
Gather myself
Because
Black and grey
Ain’t this
Though I flinch
In a fusillade
Of wind and rain
I stay on deck
Deep breath
Gather myself
Stand firm
Let the wind
Drive the rain
Across my face
Unblinking
As the ferry
Rolls and lists
Because
Damn!
Black and grey
Bruised and raw
Threatening weather
Ain’t this
Beautiful!
Threatening Weather
Queen of Cowichan
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo
BC Ferries
Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017