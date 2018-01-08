Windswept raggedChoppy seaIslands recedeOccluded greySplattered raindropsPenetrate me

Though I flinch

In a fusillade

Of wind and rain

I stay on deck

Deep breath

Gather myself

Stand firm

Let the wind

Drive the rain

Across my face

Unblinking

As the ferry

Rolls and lists

Because

Damn!

Black and grey

Bruised and raw

Threatening weather

Ain’t this

Beautiful!