This Tangle Life

This tangle
Ordered chaos
Flurry of growth
Fluid
Thick
Wherever opportunity
Permits
And often
Where it seems not
While even death
The essential
Feeds the essence
Manifest
A cycle
Never complete
Where once was nothing
Then was life
And what is living
Soon must die
Though death is nothing
But
Possibility
Rain Forest
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017