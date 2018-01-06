Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

This Tangle Life

Tangle of Life, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
This tangle
Life
On some lonesome
Rocky shore

Ordered chaos
Flurry of growth
Fluid
Thick
Wherever opportunity
Permits

And often
Where it seems not

While even death
The essential
Feeds the essence
Manifest

A cycle
Never complete

Where once was nothing
Then was life
And what is living
Soon must die
Though death is nothing

But
Possibility

Taken during travels, 2017