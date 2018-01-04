Making Waves

The waves crestFar off the beachNot with ferocityBut with energyAnd intent

They rush onto the long

Shallow slope of sand

Which gradually saps their strength

Reduces their presence

Until they peter out before me

Weakened to ripples

Barely able to disturb the sand

One hopeful swell divides around my shoes

Pools for a moment at my heels, then recedes

The sea never penetrates the leather

Oh, have I known

Such impotence

To reach the end of a task

Lacking the spirit or strength

To complete it

I turn my attention

To the camera in hand

Snap a few photographs

Paying the feeble waves no heed

Until the ocean rushes over my shoes

Fully soaking my socks

Thus am I reminded

Of the incoming tide

And the merits of tenacity