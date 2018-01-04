Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Making Waves

Sunset, Chesterman Beach, Tofino, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
The waves crest
Far off the beach
Not with ferocity
But with energy
And intent

They rush onto the long
Shallow slope of sand
Which gradually saps their strength
Reduces their presence

Until they peter out before me
Weakened to ripples
Barely able to disturb the sand

One hopeful swell divides around my shoes
Pools for a moment at my heels, then recedes

The sea never penetrates the leather

Oh, have I known
Such impotence

To reach the end of a task
Lacking the spirit or strength
To complete it

I turn my attention
To the camera in hand
Snap a few photographs
Paying the feeble waves no heed

Until the ocean rushes over my shoes
Fully soaking my socks
Thus am I reminded
Of the incoming tide
And the merits of tenacity

Sunset
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017