Making Waves

The waves crest
Far off the beach
Not with ferocity
But with energy
And intent
They rush onto the long
Until they peter out before me
One hopeful swell divides around my shoes
Oh, have I known
To reach the end of a task
I turn my attention
Until the ocean rushes over my shoes
Pools for a moment at my heels, then recedes
The sea never penetrates the leather
Oh, have I known
Such impotence
To reach the end of a task
Lacking the spirit or strength
To complete it
I turn my attention
To the camera in hand
Snap a few photographs
Paying the feeble waves no heed
Until the ocean rushes over my shoes
Fully soaking my socks
Thus am I reminded
Of the incoming tide
And the merits of tenacity
Sunset
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017