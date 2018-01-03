Tenacity and Grace

I wonder at
Tenacity
Life finds it way
To barren rock
Beside a salty sea
Whether just a patch of green
Life grows
Fills it with
Tenacity
Life finds it way
To barren rock
Beside a salty sea
Whether just a patch of green
Or misshapen spindly tree
Harassed by wind’s
Ferocity
Life grows
It plunders
Empty place
Fills it with
Such beauty
Grace
Clinging Green
Cygnet Cove
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
For Growth, the first WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge of 2018.