Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Tenacity and Grace

Clinging Green, Cygnet Cove, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
I wonder at
Tenacity
Life finds it way
To barren rock
Beside a salty sea

Whether just a patch of green
Or misshapen spindly tree
Harassed by wind’s
Ferocity

Life grows
It plunders
Empty place

Fills it with
Such beauty

Grace

Taken during travels, 2017

For Growth, the first WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge of 2018.