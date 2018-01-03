Sliver of Hope

In the cold grey forever

Beyond the thrashing shore

Some small sliver admits

A hopeful warmth

Igniting the sky

With possibility

It was cold and grey, a rain saturated sky over an angry sea pummeling the blackened shore. Then, off on the distant horizon a small sliver opened in the clouds, admitting a glowing warmth which grew, painting a diffuse pastel rainbow over the sky.

For Growth, the first WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge of 2018.