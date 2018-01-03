Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Sliver of Hope

Beyond the Thrashing Shore, Cygnet Cove, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
In the cold grey forever
Beyond the thrashing shore
Some small sliver admits
A hopeful warmth
Igniting the sky
With possibility

A Sliver of Hope
Cygnet Cove
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

It was cold and grey, a rain saturated sky over an angry sea pummeling the blackened shore. Then, off on the distant horizon a small sliver opened in the clouds, admitting a glowing warmth which grew, painting a diffuse pastel rainbow over the sky.

For Growth, the first WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge of 2018.