In the cold grey forever
Beyond the thrashing shore
Some small sliver admits
A hopeful warmth
Igniting the sky
With possibility
A Sliver of Hope
Cygnet Cove
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
It was cold and grey, a rain saturated sky over an angry sea pummeling the blackened shore. Then, off on the distant horizon a small sliver opened in the clouds, admitting a glowing warmth which grew, painting a diffuse pastel rainbow over the sky.
For Growth, the first WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge of 2018.